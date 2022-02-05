Google Rolls out Fix for Magic Eraser Issue on Pixel 6 after Widespread Crash Reports

One of the Google Pixel 6’s highlights was the Magic Eraser feature in the Google Photos app. It allowed users to magically remove unwanted items and persons from photos without using relatively complicated tools like Adobe Photoshop. However, the feature was broken on Pixel 6 until Google announced it was rolling out a fix.

A recent update to Google Photos on the Pixel 6 caused the app to completely crash if you tried using the Magic Eraser tool. The trouble is that Google Photos gets server-side updates automatically and cannot be controlled manually through the Play Store. So, once you are using the version with the crashing issue, there is no way to downgrade until Google rolls back changes.

The search engine company acknowledged the crashing issue plaguing Google Photos on Pixel phones and issued a fix. The next server-side update you receive should fix the problem for all affected users.

To make sure you are receiving all the Photos app updates automatically, go to the Google Play Store, search for Google Photos’ listing, open it, and tap on the hamburger menu (three dots) in the top right-hand side corner. In the menu that appears, make sure “Enable Auto-Update” is checked. Once a fix is available for your Pixel 6, it should be installed automatically in the background.

For the uninitiated, Magic Eraser is a computational photography tool on Google Photos for the Pixel 6. It removes selected elements from pictures by automatically detecting their edges and replacing them appropriately based on an AI-powered analysis of the scene and surrounding pixels. It resembles the Content-Aware Fill command on Photoshop but is a lot more intuitive to use.

