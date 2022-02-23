Caviar Unveils Custom Galaxy S22 Designs for the Uber-Rich

Not too long ago, a $1,000 smartphone was considered extraordinarily expensive. Now, flagships like Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 Ultra command prices well over that figure, but there seems to be no upper limit. Luxury smartphone customization firm Caviar has launched exquisite and expensive variants of the Galaxy S22.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,200, but Caviar’s range of luxuriously customized Galaxy S22 Ultras begins at $6,520. The phone is available in six design variations, each limited to 99 units in total. Designs such as “Bird of Prey” and “Ocelot” are crafted using 24-karat gold, while the “Drive” design makes use of other exquisite materials such as black automotive carbon fiber.

Caviar claims its designs are bold, unique, and sure to “make you the center of attention both at business meetings and at a private party.” The six models remain unchanged under the hood. All the changes are cosmetic, and underneath, they are still Galaxy S22 Ultras with an Exynos 2200 chip or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 1TB of storage and 12 GB of RAM. That said, you would get your money’s worth in the attention these flashy smartphones draw.

Caviar also offers all six cosmetic customization options for the Galaxy S22 and S22+ models. Still, we don’t see a reason why anyone with over $6,000 to spend on a smartphone would choose anything but the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In case you were wondering, the costliest configuration Caviar offers will set you back by a whopping $7,830. The phone remains targeted squarely at the deepest of pockets but is significantly more affordable than the company’s customized Galaxy S21 Ultra variants from last year that were listed for as high as $22,000.

What are your thoughts on Caviar’s flamboyant Galaxy S22 customizations? Tell us in the comments section below.