Xiaomi Confirms Global Rollout for MIUI 13 Based on Android 12

In November last year, Xiaomi said that its MIUI 13 skin based on Android 12 would soon be available in the Chinese market. Now, the company has confirmed that the software update will roll out internationally as well. Here’s a list of the devices that would get the MIUI 13 update in due course.

Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 global rollout was announced at the launch event for the international Redmi Note 11 series. The update to MIUI 13 brings several improvements such as Liquid Storage for optimized storage management and Atomized Memory for more efficient RAM management. The update also brings Focused Algorithms, a feature that dynamically allocates computational power based on usage scenarios.

Besides these performance enhancements, MIUI 13 also brings a refreshed user interface design with cues derived from stock Android 12 and iOS 15. Such elements include new widgets, customization options, and a Sidebar that gives users quick access to apps without cluttering the home screen.

Xiaomi says that 18 devices would receive the MIUI 13 update during the initial phase of its global release. They are:

Mi 11 Ultra Mi 11 Mi 11i Mi 11 Lite 5G Mi 11 Lite Xiaomi 11T Pro Xiaomi 11T Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 10 JE Redmi Note 8 (2021) Redmi 10 Xiaomi Pad 5

Interestingly, the Chinese smartphone maker notes that its products sold in the Indian subcontinent will receive MIUI 13 separately in some time.