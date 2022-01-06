Xiaomi 11i Makes India Debut with 120W Fast Charging

Xiaomi has released its latest Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G phones in India. The latter is an upper-mid-tier smartphone capable of 120W fast charging. The Chinese smartphone maker claims that the HyperCharge model is “India’s fastest-charging smartphone.” Note that the new Xiaomi 11i models should not be confused with the year-old Mi 11i sold as the Mi 11X in India.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Technical Specifications

The Xiaomi 11i 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The panel is capable of 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

The highlight of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge model is its 4,500mAh dual-cell lithium-polymer battery. The phone supports 120W fast charging and a power adapter is bundled in the box. Xiaomi claims that the 11i HyperCharge can be recharged from zero to 100 percent in just 15 minutes using the provided charger.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimesity 920 SoC mated to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. For connectivity, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G measures 163.65×76.19×8.34mm and weighs 204 grams. It is IP53 certified for dust and water resistance. It sports dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res audio certification. The phone boots MIUI 12.5 Enhanced out of the box, based on Android 11.

Xiaomi 11i 5G Specifications

The key difference between the vanilla Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge models is the battery specification. The former features a modest 5,160mAh single-cell battery with support for 67W fast charging. This charging speed is relatively slower but no slouch. Xiaomi has included the compatible charger in the retail packaging. The added battery capacity does make the 11i heavier, though. It tips the scales at 207 grams.

Camera Specifications

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge models have the same camera setup comprising a triple-camera unit on the back and a single front-facing camera. The rear houses a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The front-facing selfie shooter on both models is a 16MP unit paired to an f/2.45 lens.

Pricing and Availability

The new Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge model appears to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that launched in China last year, at least on paper. Its sibling, the Xiaomi 11i 5G also bears a striking semblance to the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

That said, the vanilla Xiaomi 11i 5G starts at ₹24,999 ($335) for the 6GB RAM model and ₹26,999 ($360)for the 8GB RAM model. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is a bit pricier at ₹26,999 ($360) and ₹28,999 ($390) for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants respectively.

The phone goes for sale in India on January 12 at physical retail locations and on e-commerce platforms. Several launch-day promotional offers are available as well.