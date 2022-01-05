Vivo V23 Launched with Unique Color-Changing Glass Back, Dual Front Cameras

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo unveiled its latest products, the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro. The mid-range phones are powered by MediaTek chipsets and pack a few features that set them apart, such as the dual front-facing cameras and the color-changing back glass.

Vivo V23 Internal Specifications and Design

The new Vivo V23 features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip powers the phone and it boots Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone can be configured with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Vivo V23 packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The phones are available in Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold colors. Vivo advertises that the back is made of a soft matte-finish material called Fluorite AG Glass. The Sunshine Gold color variant can change its color when exposed to direct sunlight for around five or six minutes. Both the phones have a design that combines metal and glass, but the Vivo V23 has flat sides, while the V23 Pro has a dual-curved design.

For connectivity, the phones offer 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, and the usual fare, including positioning, gyroscope, and accelerometer sensors. The phones can be unlocked using the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V23 Pro Internal Specifications

Compared to the stablemate, the V23 Pro only differs in a few subtle ways. It features a slightly larger 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2376×1080 pixel resolution. The display is also HDR10+ certified. It is driven by the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC seen on the OnePlus Nord 2. The Pro variant’s battery is also a wee bit larger at 4,300mAh. It also supports 44W fast charging. The other specifications are shared with the vanilla Vivo V23.

Camera Configuration

In the camera department, the Vivo V23 sports a triple-camera setup on the rear comprising a 64MP phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens boasting a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone is equipped with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the front.

The Vivo V23 Pro stands out with a better 108MP PDAF primary sensor on the rear.

Pricing and Availability

Vivo has launched the V23 and V23 Pro in several Asian countries, including India. The company has plans to offer these models in international markets over the next few months.

The Vivo V23 costs ₹29,990 ($405) for the 8GB/128GB configuration and ₹34,990 ($470) for the 12GB/256GB option in India. The V23 Pro is priced at ₹38,990 ($525) for the 8GB/128GB option and ₹43,990 ($590) for the 12GB/256GB option. Both phones are available for pre-order now, but general sales will commence on January 13 for the V23 Pro and January 19 for the vanilla Vivo V23.

Are you looking forward to this Vivo smartphone? Tell us in the comments below!