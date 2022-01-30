Top Android Stories of the Week: Upcoming Chromecast Details, TCL’s Budget 5G Smartphone, More

In case you missed events and exciting news from the world of Android this week, check out this roundup of top stories so you’re all caught up with everything Android.

This week we observed several exciting developments in the world of Android. A report claimed Google’s Chromecast successor would be a budget-focused device but limited to a 1080p experience. The company was also spotted running an a/b test for Image Search Results using the “Monet” dynamic theming engine from Android 12. Meanwhile, TCL launched an Android smartphone with 5G connectivity for $300, making it one of the cheapest on the market.

Previous rumors suggested that the next-generation Chromecast would be a high-end device. However, this week, speculation suggests the new device codenamed “Boreal” could offer a 1080p streaming experience for around $40 or less. Rumor has it that the device would compete against offerings from Roku and Amazon.

The device is said to be powered by the AMlogic S805X2 CPU and Mali G31 GPU with 2GB of RAM or less. Additionally, the device is expected to support AV1 decoding mandated by Android TV devices. The budget pricing would make it more affordable than the current pricing of the now-three-year-old Chromecast. You would be limited to full HD quality instead of 4K, lending it the name “Chromecast HD with Google TV.”

One of Android 12’s features was the dynamic theming engine called “Monet.” It takes colors from the current wallpaper and dynamically changes the colors of other UI elements to match. Now, Google appears to be testing Monet for theming its Image Search results, updating the colors of the UI elements based on the searched image.

The ongoing a/b test implementation relies on variations in the color saturation levels to distinguish buttons, cards, and text. Besides this, the Google Lens button has been placed more prominently. Also, related image search results are visible as horizontally scrolling cards instead of vertically scrolling grids. The new version of Google Image Search could make its way to the Google mobile app and mobile website.

This week, TCL unveiled the 30 V 5G, one of the few phones offering 5G connectivity under the $300 price point in the US. The competitively-priced smartphone was first unveiled at CES 2022. For the price, the phone offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset—the company’s cheapest SoC with a 5G modem. The phone also offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone has a reasonable 6.67-inch FHD display and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

The phone comes with Android 11 from the factory and sports a triple-camera setup on the bac, comprised of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Other nice-to-haves include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a convenient rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Note that the market offers several promising smartphones for a slightly larger budget, and the TCL 30 V 5G is limited to Verizon’s network.

Other Top Android Stories This Week:

