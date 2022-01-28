TCL Launches Ultra-Affordable mmWave 5G Smartphone in the US

TCL started releasing phones under its brand name in 2020, but it has been nothing to write home about until now. The TCL 30 V 5G brings 5G support on Verizon’s network in the US for a surprisingly affordable price tag of $300.

For years, TCL manufactured phones for the likes of Alcatel and BlackBerry. At CES this year, the company announced two new smartphones, the TCL 30 V 5G and the TCL 30 XE 5G. The budget devices pack a decent feature set for the price, but 5G support steals the show.

This $300 phone supports mmWave 5G, C-Band, and the sub-6GHz standard, making it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones on the market in the US. However, if you’re willing to stretch the budget a little, options from smartphone majors with much better features are available. Here’s what’s on offer if you choose to get the 30 V 5G:

TCL 30 V 5G Internal Specifications

According to the TCL 30 V 5G’s listing on Verizon’s website, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset—the chipmaker’s cheapest offering with an integrated 5G modem. The processor is mated to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

The TCL 30 V 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 6.53×2.99×0.36 inches and weighs 200 grams. It packs a capacious 4,500mAh battery. However, its 18W wired charging support means you’ll have to wait for quite a while to let the phone recharge.

The phone boots Android 11 out of the box. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Camera Specifications

The TCL 30 V 5G features a triple-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is a 50MP unit that shares the camera bump with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle unit and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, a 16MP selfie shooter is available.

To purchase the TCL 30 V 5G, you can pay $300 upfront or $10 per month over a period of 30 months. Would you settle for a budget 5G offering or stretch the budget and get a more well-rounded package from an established smartphone manufacturer? Tell us in the comments below.