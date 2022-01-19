Samsung Inadvertently Leaks Galaxy Tab S8 Design Revealing a Notch

Samsung appears to have unintentionally leaked images of an upcoming flagship Galaxy series tablet on its own website. The images appear to be of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the display features a notch that Samsung mocked Apple for when the iPhone X launched.

A Samsung support page for the Bixby voice assistant first spotted by 91Mobiles leaked the tab’s images. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to be the only variant of the lineup with a display notch to house a dual front-facing camera setup. Interestingly, the company has not taken down the page with the leaked image. This could suggest that the product is going to hit store shelves sooner than anticipated.

The leaked image shows the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a flip case or keyboard cover of some kind. If historical data is anything to go by, we believe the case or keyboard cover would be sold as a separate accessory.

The design leaked by Samsung also appears similar to leaked CAD models of the tablet, suggesting that this is indeed the Tab S8 Ultra variant. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Tab S8 will pack flagship internals that could put most other tablets to shame. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The tablet could also have a huge 11,200mAh battery, a 12MP rear camera, and a dual 12MP front-facing camera array. The tab is expected to boot Samsung’s One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 from the factory.

Samsung has not confirmed the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s internal specifications or release timeline. However, its decision to let the accidental leak remain uncorrected seems like deliberate marketing and suggests the tablet could debut soon, maybe alongside the Galaxy S22 series smartphones.