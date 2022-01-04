Samsung Launches Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED Display

After months of being the rumor mill’s hot favorite, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has finally launched. It is advertised as an improved version of the Galaxy S21 and a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE. The phone features a triple-camera setup, a high refresh rate AMOLED display, and the Galaxy S21 series’ Contour-Cut frame design.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Features and Specifications

Depending on the market it is sold in, the new Galaxy S21 FE is expected to have an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm, or an Exynos 2100 SoC mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. For connectivity, the phone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a host of sensors, and a USC-C port. An in-display optical fingerprint sensor is also available.

The Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone boots Samsung’s One UI 4 based on Android 12 from the factory. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports a modest 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging speed. Samsung claims the battery will last two days. You can even charge other devices wirelessly using Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare technology.

The phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. It weighs 177 grams and measures 155.7×74.5×7.9mm, making it slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. Note that a charging brick is not included in the box with the Galaxy S21 FE.

Camera Specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE features a triple camera setup on the back. The primary camera is a 12MP unit with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The ultra-wide-angle camera also has a 12MP resolution, while the third camera is a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and an 8MP resolution.

The phone has a 32MP selfie shooter on the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung’s software for the S21 FE boasts a plethora of shooting modes. Night mode can combine 14 independent frames into a single photograph, while Multi0camera recording allows you to combine video from the front and rear primary camera into a single video. AI face restoration uses deep learning to improve your subject’s face textures. Samsung’s software also packs an Object Eraser tool that works much like the Pixel 6’s Magic Eraser to remove distracting elements from your pictures after the fact.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been listed on the company’s UK website for GBP 699 ($944) for the 6GB/128GB configuration and EUR 749 ($1,011) for the 8GB/256GB model. The phone will be available in international markets from January 11.

Color options on offer include Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. The back panel on all the color options has a matte finish.

Are you looking forward to purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE? Tell us in the comments section below!