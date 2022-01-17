Oppo Find X5 Pro Leak Shows off OnePlus 10 Pro-like Hasselblad Branding, Specifications

Ahead of an imminent launch, multiple leaks about Oppo’s upcoming flagship are taking shape. The Oppo Find X5 Pro has been spotted in the wild with a design resembling the Find X3 Pro from last year and internal specifications similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Previously, OnLeaks shared the Oppo Find X5 Pro renders that revealed its design precisely like the Find X3 Pro, sans the ring light-equipped microscope camera. Now, pictures of the phone spotted in the wild corroborate the leaked renders. The phone is embellished with Oppo and Hasselblad branding on the bottom right-hand side of the back panel.

Other exciting details spotted on the back panel include “Model: CPH2305”, “Designed by Oppo, Assembled in China,” and two valid IMEI numbers, indicating that the device has dual-SIM support. The camera bump also has the text “Powered By MariSilicon” because the phone sports Oppo’s MariSiliconX NPU used for image processing.

#OPPO Find X5 Pro – Snapdragon 8 Gen1

– 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display

– 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5

– 5000mAh battery

80 watt wired charging

50 watt wireless charging Actual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsN pic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 17, 2022

In terms of internal specifications, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to resemble the recently-released OnePlus 10 Pro with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, support for 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is also rumored to feature a QHD+ 120hZ LTPO OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup on the rear comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS for the primary camera, another 50MP IMX766 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 13MP telephoto camera.

The Chinese company has not announced a tentative launch date for the Oppo Find X5 Pro, but like its predecessors, it is expected to arrive in March this year to rival the OnePlus 10 Pro, at least on paper.