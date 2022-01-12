OnePlus Launches Lord of the Rings-Themed Buds Pro Variant in China

In its pursuit to deliver unique products that stand apart, OnePlus has upped the ante once again with its Lord of the Rings-themed OnePlus Buds Pro that made a debut in the Chinese market and could launch worldwide.

Like the PAC-MAN-themed OnePlus Nord 2, the themed OnePlus Buds Pro is a cosmetic overhaul for an existing OnePlus offering. The new special edition product has a metallic coating inspired by the Mithril armor from the Lord of the Rings series.

The standard OnePlus Buds Pro is available in Matte Black and Glossy White, both of which are two-tone finishes with a matte speaker driver housing and a glossy earbud stem. The Mithril variant’s metallic finish is uniform across the earbud’s body and case. The finish is applied using a non-conductive vacuum metallization (NCVM) process, so the result mimics the shine of chrome, sans the tendency to attract fingerprints.

While the Mithril variant is designed to look and feel like metal, the new finish doesn’t affect the Bluetooth connectivity, playback controls in the stem, and calling capability. The product specifications and internals also remain unchanged from the standard-issue OnePlus Buds Pro.

Pricing and Availability

The Lord of the Rings-themed OnePlus Buds Pro has launched in China. For a brief period, it was priced at CNY699 (around $110), after which it was available for the standard retail price of CNY799 ($125) like the other color options. This variant may make its way to the US and Europe as well.

What do you think of the Lord of The Rings-themed OnePlus Buds Pro? Tell us in the comments section below.