OnePlus 10 Pro’s First Sale in China Was a Resounding Success

This week, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus debuted the new OnePlus 10 Pro. The flagship smartphone went on sale for the first time in China on January 13 and was sold out in just one second.

GSMArena reports that in that one second alone, OnePlus sold between 18,000 and 21,000 units of the new flagship smartphone and earned a net profit of CNY 100 million ($15.7 million). The sale started at 10 AM local time in China on the Oppo store, OnePlus’ website, Suning, Tmall, and JD.com. The phone flying off the proverbial shelves is a testament to the hype and anticipation it has generated. The phone’s success can also be attributed to its top-of-the-line internal specifications.

Internal Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a second-generation 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is capable of peak brightness of 1300 nits and has a pixel density of 525ppi. It is also capable of a 5000000:1 contrast ratio.

Like several contemporary flagship Android phones, the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor mated to 1256GB of fast UFS3.1 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone also packs a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging, remarkably fast 50W wireless charging, and can reverse wireless charge to other devices too.

Camera Specs

Although the design appears to have space for four lenses on the rear, the OnePlus 10 Pro has three rear-facing cameras. It has a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX 789 sensor, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The primary and telephoto cameras have optical image stabilization too.

The cameras are tuned by reputed camera maker Hasselblad to offer optimal color reproduction and sharpness.

Pricing and Availability

In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at CNY 4,699 (around $737) for the 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 4,999 ($786) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The top of the line model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs CNY 5,299 ($833).

The phone is expected to arrive in global markets in the coming months.