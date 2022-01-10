Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched

Motorola has launched its latest budget 5G offering in India. The Moto G71 features a hole-punch display design, a triple-camera setup on the back, and support for fast charging. Moto first launched the phone in November in the European market alongside the Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31.

Features and Internal Specifications

The Moto G71 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Max Vision AMOLED display on the front. However, since it is a budget phone, the screen can only have a 60Hz refresh rate. The new phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC based on the 6nm process paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone’s fingerprint sensor is rear-mounted, an unconventional layout in the market today. For connectivity, the Moto G71 features dual-SIM 5G, a USB-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and the usual array of smartphone sensors.

The Moto G71 has a capacious 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W TurboPower fast charging. A compatible charging brick is included in the retail packaging. The Moto G71 also boasts IP52 certification for splash and dust resistance, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Dolby Atmos audio. The phone measures 161.19×73.87×8.49mm and weighs 179 grams.

Camera Specifications

In the camera department, the Moto G71 is equipped with a 60 MP primary sensor on the rear that has an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP secondary camera with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

The front-facing camera is a 16MP unit for snapping selfies. It has an f/2.2 lens.

Pricing and Availability: A Strong Contender

The Moto G71 will compete against the Redmi Note 11T, Realme 8S 5G, iQoo Z3, and Realme Narzo 30 5G for its share of the Indian market. It is available in Arctic Blue and Neptune Green color options for a price of ₹18,999 (around $256) for the sole variant on offer. It packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. To recall, the phone’s launch price in Europe in November was €299.99 ($339) and has dropped since then.

Customers can purchase the phone in India via Flipkart, starting with a mid-day sale on January 19.