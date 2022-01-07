Honor Magic v Full Specs and Renders Leaked Ahead of January 10 Debut

On January 10, Chinese smartphone maker Honor will launch its latest foldable flagship smartphone, the Honor Magic V. Ahead of the launch, the phone’s spec sheet and design renders have leaked.

Design Renders Leaked

The leaked renders show that the Honor Magic V will be curved on one side. The phone will also punch-hole cutout in the center.

The device would be available in three color variants —orange, black, and white. The orange color appears to have a faux leather texture on the back while the white color has a striped pattern, but the black color has a plain gloss finish.

Rumored Technical Specifications

A report from MySmartPrice claimed that the Honor Magic V would sport a 6.45-inch OLED panel for the cover display with a 2560×1080 pixel resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the foldable display is expected to measure 7.9 inches, with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The report claims that the Honor Magic V would be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that’s made using Samsung’s 4nm process. The phone would also feature an Adreno 730 GPU. The phone would be available in two configurations—one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and another with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Android 12 is expected to come pre-loaded.

Rumor has it that Honor will equip the Magic V with a 4,750mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The phone will measure 160.4×72.7×14.3mm when folded and 160.4×141.1×6.7mm when unfolded. It is also expected to feature DTS Audio-compatible speakers and weigh 293 grams.

Camera Specifications

The leaked specifications suggest that the Honor Magic V sports a triple-camera setup on the rear aided by a dual-tone flash. There could be a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens. The ultra-wide-angle camera could also have a 50MP sensor mated to an f/2.2 lens. Rumor has it that the third spectrum enhanced camera is also a 50MP unit with an f/2.0 aperture. The front-facing selfie camera is said to be a 42MP unit with an f/2.4 aperture.

Although Honor is targeting a China launch initially, the Magic V is expected to be launched globally in due course.

[Via MySmartPrice]