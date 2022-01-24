Google Testing Dynamic Theming for Image Search Results

One of Android 12’s highlighted features was the dynamic theming engine that pulled colors from the current wallpaper to change the system-wide color scheme. Now, Google’s Image Search results could feature a similar implementation where the colors in the image define the colors in the search results page.

Android 12’s dynamic theming engine dubbed “Monet” is crucial for Google’s Material You design language. While third-party apps are still getting around to using Monet, most Google apps already change colors dynamically based on your wallpaper’s palette. 9to5Google spotted an ongoing a/b test where Google’s image search viewer used the Monet theming engine to pull colors from the image search results and color the other on-screen UI elements.

The implementation uses different saturation levels for the same color to create cohesive yet distinct buttons, boxes, and elements. So, if you select an image search results showing a yellow sunflower, the color scheme of the buttons and other UI elements of the results page will be in various shades of yellow.

The report notes other minor tweaks to the Google search app as well. A prominent Google Lens button has been added in the bottom left-hand side corner. The website name a thumbnail is shown in a pill-shape icon at the top left-hand side of the image search result, and related images are in a horizontal carousel instead of a vertically-scrolling grid.

Although the screenshots are for the Google mobile app in dark mode, the Monet design could also make its way to the light mode of the Google app and the mobile website. The use of vibrant, dynamic colors adds an enthusiastic and ever-changing flair to the UI and would be a welcome change. Would you like it if Google used dynamic coloring for the image search results? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.