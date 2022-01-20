Google Rolls Back Nest, Assistant White Noise Change Following Widespread Complaints

One of Google Assistant’s features helps you relax after exhausting activities by playing soothing sounds, called white noise, on your Nest speaker and other devices with speakers. The company has now rolled back an update to the feature after widespread user complaints.

Recently, the search giant changed the white noise sound. People listen to the sounds for hours as they dose off, decompress, or relax. Understandably, the change did not go unnoticed. Several annoyed users took to Reddit and the Google Nest Community to complain that the new sound is “much quieter” and sounds muffled. To make matters worse, some noted that the sound loops every 10 minutes, which could get noticeable and annoying if it is left playing for hours on end.

It appears that the updated sound rolled out to every Nest user. Google has now rolled back the feature after user backlash. You can enjoy the old white noise sound once again. In a statement to 9to5Google, the search giant said that the sound was updated due to an issue, but it has now been fixed.

“There was an issue impacting our white noise experience. It’s fixed now and working as it previously did.”

Although the annoying new white noise was online for a relatively short duration, affected users found innovative workarounds. One could always turn off the smart speaker, but someone uploaded the original white noise sound file to Google Drive (download here), which you could upload to YouTube Music, and cast to your Nest speaker as bedtime drew closer. Some people will have to resort to such innovative workarounds because Google says that the hour-long original white noise should be restored on all Nest devices in the next few days. Until the “White Noise” sound is fixed, you could try other calming ambient sounds Assistant offers:

Relaxing sounds

Forest sounds

Nature sounds

Country night sounds

Water sounds

Ocean sounds

Running water sounds

Babbling brook sounds

Rain sounds

River sounds

Oscillating fan sounds

Thunderstorm sounds

Fireplace sounds

Were you affected by this issue? What did you do to fix or circumvent the problem? Share your solutions with our readers in the comments section below.