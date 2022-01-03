Patent Suggests Google Pixel Could Eventually Get Under-Display Selfie Camera

The ZTE Axon 20 5G launched in 2020 was the first mass-produced smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. A Google Pixel patent suggests that the search giant is also thinking along these lines. However, it isn’t likely that a Pixel with an under-display camera would debut in 2022.

Google’s patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows a dual-camera array, a light sensor, and other sensors placed under the display. The cameras are placed in the top right-hand side corner of the screen, with some unnamed sensors located between the sensors. Meanwhile, the light sensor is on the top left-hand side of the screen.

The patent reportedly published on December 16, 2021, states that to create a full-screen experience without increasing the size of the screen and the phone, components such as the selfie camera must be placed under the display itself.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Google has patented under-display camera technology. Previously, the company laid claim to a prism-based technology where the prism pointed to a camera sensor when the camera was in use but pointed to a tiny secondary display otherwise. In comparison, the recent filing appears to be a more straightforward, refined implementation for under-display cameras.

Since the Axon 20, Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 4, and Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold3 featuring this technology, although there are some drawbacks. Usually, the camera’s image quality suffers, or the display region above the camera appears hazy, as is evident on the Galaxy Z Fold3.

That said, a patent filing doesn’t promise that Google will mass-produce phones with under-display cameras. Even if it does, the technology probably won’t feature on the Pixel 7 that could debut in 2022.

What do you think of under-display selfie cameras? Tell us in the comments section below!