Google Drive Could Soon Limit Unlimited Free WhatsApp Backups

According to WhatsApp beta feature tracking website WABetaInfo, an in-development feature spotted three months ago suggested Drive could discontinue unlimited free backups. It allowed you to exclude specific messages from the cloud backups to save space on Drive.
The report claims that Google plans to stop offering the unlimited plan to store WhatsApp backups. In some strings of code, WABetaInfo spotted “Google Drive backup changing” notifications that would appear when the storage is almost full. It speculates Google would continue to allow free Drive backups, but they won’t be unlimited anymore. Users would have a storage space constraint. For now, additional details about this limited free Drive storage for WhatsApp backups remain unknown.
It will not be surprising if WhatsApp revokes access to unlimited free Google Drive storage. Google recently stopped allowing unlimited free Google Photos backups as well to promote Google One memberships that provide more cloud storage. Do you think Google will promote paid storage plans after limiting WhatsApp backups? Please share your valuable thoughts with us in the comment section below.