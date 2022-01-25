Google’s Upcoming ‘Boreal’ Chromecast Could Offer 1080p Experience for $40 or Less

Rumor has it that Google is developing a new Google TV-powered Chromecast device codenamed “Boreal.” It was expected to be a high-end device, but a report now claims it would be priced more affordably than the current-generation model. Here’s more detail about this device.

A report from Protocol suggests the new Chromecast device could be advertised as “Chromecast HD with Google TV.” It could be powered by an AMlogic S805X2 CPU and Mali G31 GPU with 2GB of RAM or less. It could boot Android 12 with support AV1 decoding and HDR10+ content streaming, albeit at 1080p. Hardware with similar specifications is currently manufactured by SEI Robotics and SDMC for their respective hardware partners, including T-Mobile.

The support for AV1 decoding is a requirement mandated for all Android TV devices now. It brings several advantages, such as up to 30 percent lesser data consumption than VP9 decoding for the same resolution video streaming. This data saving increases for higher resolution video streaming. The technology would help free up your internet connection’s bandwidth for other uses such as video conferences.

Google is expected to retain the dongle form factor and price the device at around $40 or less. In comparison, the now-three-year-old Chromecast with Google TV costs just $50 and supports 4K streaming. So, we believe the Boreal device should be priced more affordably. The new device would compete with similarly-priced offerings from Roku and Amazon.

That said, the report did not confirm a release timeline for the Boreal Chromecast device, although 9to5Google previously speculated its launch later this year. What do you think of the Boreal Chromecast device? Would you pay around $40 for a 1080p HDR streaming device? Tell us in the comments section below!