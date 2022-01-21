Galaxy Tab S8 Lineup Listed on Amazon with Images, Specifications Ahead of Launch

Samsung is expected to launch its S8 range of flagship tablets alongside the Galaxy S22 smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event in February. The company accidentally leaked an image of the Galaxy Tab s8 Ultra on its website earlier this week. Now, full-blown retail listings for the entire lineup have been spotted.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will offer three models, the vanilla Tab S8, Tab S8+ 5G, and Tab S8 Ultra. Listings for all three models were spotted on Amazon’s Italy website and have confirmed the product specifications and notched display design ahead of launch. Here’s a closer look at the details.

All the three models share some similarities, such as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Adreno 730 GPU, support for expandable storage via a microSD card slot, a USB-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 installed from the factory.

The rear camera setup is also the same on all three Tab S8 models. It includes a 13MP primary shooter with an f/2.0 lens and a 6MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens. A black S Pen also comes bundled with all the models, irrespective of the color of the tablet.

Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications

The base variant Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch LCD display with a 2560×1600 resolution and support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is an LCD but it has the highest pixel density among all Tab S8 variants. The Galaxy Tab S8 can only be configured with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the front, this model has a 12MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens.

In terms of physical dimensions, the vanilla Tab S8 model is the thickest of the three models, measuring 253.8×165.4×6.3mm. Due to its 8,000mAh battery, the model is also the lightest. It weighs 507g.

Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G Specifications

The mid variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 range comes with a slightly larger 12.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2800×1752 pixel resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 266ppi pixel density. It shares its front-facing camera setup with the base Tab S8 model but packs a larger 1,090mAh battery that makes the tablet’s weight climb up to 576g. It is a tad bit thinner than the base model, measuring 285x185x5.7mm.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications

The top of the line Galaxy Tab S8 model features a 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 240ppi pixel density and a 2960×1848 pixel resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate. This model with the notched display can be optioned with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. This model gets a dual front camera setup housed in the notch. There is a 12MP main camera with an f/2.4 lens and a 12MP secondary camera with an f/2.2 lens.

This model has the largest battery capacity at 11,200mAh, making it the heaviest, weighing 728g. Despite the heft, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the slimmest of the lineup, measuring 326.4×208.6×5.5mm.

All the Galaxy Tab S8 models share the black color option. The cheaper Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will be available in white and pink as well. That said, the pricing and global availability of the Galaxy Tab S8 remains shrouded in mystery. Some of the models are said to support 5G while the more affordable ones will be Wi-Fi-only.