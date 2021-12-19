Top Android Stories of the Week: Oppo Debuts Find N Foldable, OnePlus Releases Patched OxygenOS 12 Update, More

In case you missed events and exciting news from the world of Android this week, check out this roundup of top stories, so you’re all caught up with everything Android.

This week, we saw Oppo release the Find N foldable phone to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 with a shorter screen design. OnePlus also resumed the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 after fixing the bugs reported with the version released last week. Additionally, Samsung released its new Galaxy Tab A8 tablet with a larger screen and more storage than the Tab A7 providing enough oomph for everyday tasks.

The Oppo Find N is the company’s first foldable smartphone, and it packs exciting features and details that set it apart from the nearest competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold3. It offers an unconventional 18:9 aspect ratio when unfolded, making it shorter overall. This helps improve the one-handed accessibility of the outer screen. Oppo claims it has perfected the hinge through six iterations over four years.

For power, the device packs a reasonable 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging and 15W AirVOOC charging too. The battery powers a Snapdragon 888 SoC mated to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There are three cameras on the rear and two front-facing sensors, one each on the inner and outer displays. The Oppo Find N starts at 799 Yuan ($1,210) and has been launched in China first. International availability remains unannounced.

This week, Samsung pulled the wraps off the Galaxy Tab A8. It sports a 10.5-inch display with a 1920×1200 pixel resolution making it suitable for web browsing and media consumption. It features four Dolby Atmos speakers as well for a surreal experience. An unnamed processor powers the Tab A8, but Samsung claims CPU and GPU performance is 10 percent faster than the Tab A7. The SoC is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy Tab A8 is available in either a Wi-Fi-only configuration or a cellular+Wi-Fi configuration. The Tab A8 has a massive 7,040mAh battery, so you can comfortably binge-watch your movies and shows. There are three colors to choose from (Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold), and the Tab A8 starts at €230 in Europe. Customers in international markets will have to wait until January to buy this device.

Last week, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 series. However, forums, Twitter, and Reddit were immediately flooded by widespread reports of bugs that made the software nearly unusable. After that, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer suspended the update and promised to issue a fix.

This week OnePlus began rolling out the new OxygenOS 12 update (marked C.39) that claims to have fixed all the bugs plaguing the previous version (that was marked C.36). However, the relatively short turnaround time of just a week to fix several critical bugs has us doubting the company. If you own a OnePlus 9 series device, we suggest holding off on this update until user feedback pours in.

Other Top Android Stories This Week:

