Top Android Stories of the Week: Moto Edge X30 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, OnePlus Launches and Suspends Android 12 Update, More

This week, we saw Motorola launch the world’s first smartphone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. We also saw OnePlus release an Android 12 update for its 9 and 9 Pro models, only to suspend it after a slew of complaints and bug reports. We also saw a rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra potentially being called the Galaxy S22 note instead.

Last week, chipmaker Qualcomm unveiled its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for next-generation flagship phones. This week, Motorola announced its latest flagship called the Moto Edge X30 powered by the new chip. The phone was launched in China where pre-orders sold out. International availability remains uncertain.

Alongside the Moto Edge X30, the company also launched the Moto Edge S30 that features the Snapdragon 888+ chip with support for Android 11 out of the box. The Moto Edge X30 has a starting price of around $502 and goes up to $628 for the Special Edition. The Mote Edge S30 starts at $314 and goes up to $408 for the top-of-the-line variant.

This week, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 for its OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models in some markets. However, soon after updating, users began reporting several bugs that made the software nearly unusable. OnePlus was compelled to suspend the update and issue a statement on the matter. The company has promised to release a stable bug-free update, although no timeline has been revealed.

Reported problems with the software update included a black screen appearing for a few seconds after the screen was unlocked, inability to make and receive calls, several missing features, task manager not closing all the tasks as it should, etc. OnePlus users were also particularly distraught to discover that Google Discover could not be turned off on the OxygenOS 12 update. If the OxygenOS 12 update is available for your device, we advise you against installing it until OnePlus shares more information.

Frequent device leaker FronTron on Twitter recently tweeted that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone could be called the Galaxy S22 Note instead. The rumors hold some water since renders of the phone leaked last month showed that the device had a provision to hold the S Pen. This makes it resemble a Note series device instead of Samsung’s S-series smartphones.

Samsung flagships such as the Z Fold 3 support the S pen Rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor or the Exynos 2200 SoC paired with a 5,000mAh battery, a 108MP camera, two telephoto lenses, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

