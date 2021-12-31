Samsung Teases Exynos 2200 Chip Ahead of January 11 Launch

Samsung recently teased its upcoming chip for smartphones that will likely be called the Exynos 2200. The SoC is expected to launch on January 11. It features a GPU powered by AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture that has proven its mettle with the Xbox Series X, Sony PlayStation 5, and AMD RX 6000 series graphics cards.

Samsung teased that the Exynos 2200 would launch on January 11. The chip will probably power upcoming flagship handsets such as the global variants of the Galaxy S22 series. However, the Galaxy S22 series models sold in the US would likely be powered by the recently released Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip instead.

Following Samsung’s partnership with AMD in 2019, the latter has finally fused its graphics technologies with the Exynos line of chipsets, starting with the upcoming Exynos 2200. The use of the RDNA 2 architecture could bring high-end features like Ray Tracing from gaming consoles and computers to smartphones that fit in the palm of your hand.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Because the Exynos 2200 is a first-generation mobile processor, its GPU will not be capable of console or PC-level graphics performance right off the bat, primarily due to thermal limitations and power draw constraints. However, the chips would bring improved graphics performance alongside any other improvements Samsung has planned.

Do you think the Exynos 2200 chip (or whatever Samsung decides to call it) will deliver class-leading graphics performance? Tell us in the comments below!