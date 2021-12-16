Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Announced with Enough Muscle for Everyday Tasks

Samsung has launched the refreshed version of its Galaxy Tab A lineup sporting improved performance, a larger screen, more storage, and other multitasking features that could come in handy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications and Internals

The new Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5-inch display with a 1920×1200 pixel resolution. It offers a little more vertical screen real estate than the Tab A7’s 10.4-inch 15:9 display. Samsung has not named the chipset powering the tablet but claims its CPU and GPU performance are 10 percent faster than the Tab A7. A Geekbench listing suggests the SoC is a Unisoc Tiger T618. That is a 12nm chip composed of two Cortex A75 cores and six A55 cores. The GPU is a Mali G52 MP2 chip.

The chip is mated to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage on the base variant of the Galaxy Tab A8. Other variants on offer are a 4GB/64GB configuration and a 4GB/128GB configuration. There’s always room for expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a variant with Wi-Fi only and another one with Wi-Fi and LTE support for connectivity. You get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port, but miss out on DeX support reserved for S-series devices.

The Galaxy Tab A8 has an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing unit.

The tab is powered by a massive 7,040mAh battery that can be recharged at 15W, but the retail packaging only includes a 7.5W charger.

Software Experience

The Galaxy Tab A8 boots Android 11 out of the box. It offers the typical Samsung Android experience, albeit with support for split-screen multitasking and Drag & Split from OneUI 3.1.1.

The new Galaxy Tab A8 comes with Samsung TV Plus offering 200+ channels live streamed to you for free. You also get two months of YouTube Premium with the tab for free. Four Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers are present to ensure you get a great content consumption experience.

Pricing and Availability

This month, the Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in three color options (Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold) in Europe this month. GSMArena reported that Samsung’s Netherlands branch quoted the Galaxy Tab A8’s price starting at €230. Customers in the US and global markets will have to wait until January to get their hands on this tablet.

Would you purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8? tell us in the comments section below.