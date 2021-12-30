Samsung Rolls out Android 12 Update for Original Z Flip Series, Other Devices

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 4 update based on Android 12 after the original release was paused briefly due to software bugs and soft-bricking issues reported by users. Hopefully more stable now, the update will soon be available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Flip3, Fold3, Galaxy S21 models, and Galaxy Note 10 series.

The update to One UI 4 carries forward the stock Android’s visual redesign based on the Google Material You principles. Among other things, the update packs an improved keyboard, device stability improvements, bug fixes, and performance improvements. Just like OnePlus’s OxygenOS 12 update, Samsung’s initial rollout had to be halted after users reported several critical bugs such as screen flicker and noticeable performance deterioration.

The One UI 4 update has since been fixed and gradually rolled out to current-generation flagships and even older devices. According to SamMobile, the update is even available on the original Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, albeit only in Europe for now. The update will eventually make its way to other markets too.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 models, including the S21 Ultra and the S21 Plus, have started receiving the Android 12 OTA update. Besides this, the Galaxy Note series has also begun receiving the update, starting with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Although the update is only available for users in Singapore at the moment, it includes a January 2022 security patch, and global rollout is imminent. Other Samsung devices getting upgraded to One UI 4 include Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy S10, etc.

If you have any current-gen or slightly dated Samsung flagship smartphones, you can check for the One UI 4 update by heading to Settings > Software Update. Just tap the Download and Install button to start the process if the update is listed. If the update doesn’t show up, revisit this Settings page after a few days.