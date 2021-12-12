Rumor: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra May Sport Note-Inspired Branding

Several months ago, leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders showed off a slot for the S Pen just like on the Galaxy Note series. Now, frequent leaker FronTron on Twitter suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be called the Galaxy S22 Note instead.

In a tweet, Frontron mentioned that the Galaxy S22 Ultra might never be called that, and it could get the Note branding because of the inclusion of the S Pen.

S22 ULTRA IS DEAD Next is the S22 Note 😉 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) December 10, 2021

Interestingly, in a poll conducted by AndroidAuthority, “S22 Note” was chosen as the second most popular name for the upcoming Samsung flagship by 27 percent of the poll participants. The most popular choice, “S22 Ultra,” reportedly secured 43 percent of the votes. The name “Note 22 Ultra” secured 23 percent of the poll votes, while seven percent of the respondents believed that the phone should be called something else.

That said, it will be interesting to see a new Samsung flagship smartphone with support for the S Pen and a slot to store one. The Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Z Fold 3 support the S Pen but don’t offer a discreet way to carry one around.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or the Exynos 2200 SoC paired with a 5,000mAh battery, a 108MP camera, two telephoto lenses, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Do you think Samsung will use the S22 Note branding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.