Rumor: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to Launch on January 11, 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was previously rumored to launch in the third quarter of this year. Now, several rumors suggest the device will debut in January next year. A long-time leaker has also speculated that the S21 FE could launch on January 11.

Along with a set of renders of the Galaxy S21 FE, leaker Evan Blass tweeted that the smartphone could launch on January 11.

The possibility of a launch sometime in January is reportedly corroborated by known industry insider Max Weinbach, display analyst Ross Young, and tipster Jon Prosser who earlier claimed a January 11 launch date. Prosser also claimed that the Galaxy S21 FE could be unveiled during CES 2022, on January 4, before being launched on the rumored date.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 series or Exynos 9 series SoC, drawing juice from a 4,500mAh battery. The rear camera configuration is tipped to resemble the Galaxy S20 FE, featuring a 16MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Further, the device could feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that’s expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid microSD card slot. On the front, we may see a 32MP selfie shooter in a punch holed display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

So, the device may not feature extensive upgrades over its predecessor. We suggest you hold off on purchasing the Galaxy S21 FE right as it launches because Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy S22 series soon afterward.