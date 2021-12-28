Realme GT 2 Pro Models Pre-Sale Begins in China Ahead of January 4 Launch

Realme has started pre-sales for its flagship GT 2 Pro smartphone on various online platforms. The Realme GT 2 Pro and the vanilla Realme GT 2 will launch on January 4 in China. Customers interested in purchasing the phone can pay just CNY 1 (around $0.16) to order the smartphone, and the remaining amount can be paid when the phone is released. Customers can also win gifts if they participate in the pre-launch sale event.

The Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro have been listed on various websites like JD.com and the company’s online store for the pre-launch blind sale.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The models listed on JD can be configured with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There are two color options on offer: Master Paper and Master Mysterious. Only the 8GB/256GB model is available in the Master Paper color option. Coming to the Realme GT 2, tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the phone would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor mated to 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Realme GT2

162.9×75.8×8.6(mm)

199.8g

SD888

5,000mAh/65W

50MP + 8MP + 2MP

16MP front

8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB storage

6.62-inch AMOLED

Supposed variant listed on Indian BIS as well.

Feel free to retweet.#Realme #RealmeGT2 pic.twitter.com/2HK22E5CWv — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 27, 2021

In a Weibo post, a company executive Xu Qi Chase hinted that the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K display with a 1440×3216 pixel resolution and support a 120Hz refresh rate. The LTPO display will reportedly be provided by Samsung and protected by Gorilla Glass Victus technology. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 2 may come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display.

In the camera department, rumor has it that the Realme GT 2 will feature a triple-camera setup on the rear. The array would consist of a 50MP primary sensor, paired with 8MP and 2MP auxiliary sensors. The Realme GT 2 is expected to feature a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The Realme GT 2 models are expected to feature a fingerprint sensor with “Heart Rate Detection,” which will unlock the phone based on the user’s heart rate. The phones could be powered by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 65W fast charging, just like the OnePlus Nord 2. The Realme GT 2 could measure 162.9×75.8×8.6mm and weigh 198.9 grams.

Besides the pre-launch sale, the Realme GT 2 and GT2 Pro are also available for pre-booking. Details about a global launch and pricing are not known. What do you think of the new Realme phones? Tell us in the comments section below.