Oppo Find N Foldable Phone Unveiled with 7.1-Inch Display

After six iterations over the last four years, Oppo has finally released its foldable smartphone called the Oppo Find N. The phone packs some exciting capabilities and design elements that set it apart from rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

Interesting Design

For starters, Oppo chose to use a conventional 18:9 aspect ratio for the outer screen and an 8.4:9 ratio for the larger inner screen, giving the latter a squarish appearance. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold3 has a 25:9 external display, the Mi Mix Fold has a 27:9 display, and the Mate X got close to a regular phone with a 19.5:9 ratio.

The aspect ratio means that the Oppo Find N’s outer screen measures 5.49 inches while the inner display measures 7.1 inches. This puts the phone squarely between vertical flip phones like the Galaxy Z Flip3 and larger horizontal foldables.

The centerpiece of Oppo’s engineering efforts is the new Flexion Hinge comprising 136 components. The complexity allows it to give the folded display a teardrop shape fold instead of a hard crease. It also eliminates the wedge-like gap between the two halves when the phone is folded shut. The hinge on the Oppo Find N also boasts of a FlexForm Mode that prevents the phone from tipping over when the hinge is opened up at any angle between 50º and 120º. This comes in clutch for video calls, long-exposure shots, and group selfies.

Technical Specifications: Beast on the Inside

Understandably, the Oppo Find N is the company’s flagship smartphone, and it sure has specs to match. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip coupled to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. The device boots Android 11 out of the box.

The foldable 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED display has a 1792×1920 resolution and is capable of variable refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The display is reportedly capable of a 1,000 nit peak brightness graduated in 10,240 brightness steps. Oppo calls it a custom Serene Display with 12-layer construction. It utilizes Flexion Ultra-Thin Glass that is just 0.03mm thick, compared to rivals’ 0.6mm. TUV-verified testing promises that there will be “next to no crease” even after 200,000 folding and unfoldings.

The outer 5.49-inch screen is an AMOLED panel protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It has a 1972×988 pixel resolution, and the refresh rate is capped at 60Hz.

The phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that can be recharged using a 33W SuperVOOC charger or a 15W AirVOOC charger. A full charge could take up to 70 minutes. The charging won’t be as fast as Oppo’s other flagships, but the Find N can also deliver 10W reverse wireless charging if you need it.

Camera: Triple-Lens Setup

In total, the Oppo Find N has five cameras — three on the back, one on the folded display, and one front-facing lens on the outside.

The wide lens has a 50MP resolution and a Sony IMX766 sensor; the ultrawide camera has a 16MP resolution and a Sony IMX481 sensor. The third camera on the back is a 13MP telephoto shooter.

Both the selfie cameras have a 32MP resolution.

Pricing and Availability

Oppo specified that it would launch the Oppo Find N in China first. It is reportedly hoping to launch in European markets soon, but there is no official timeline.

The Oppo Find N starts at 7,699 yuan ($1,210) for the 8GB/256GB model, while the top of the line 12GB/256GB variant will set you back by 8,999 yuan ($1,414). The phone sports attractive black, white, and purple colorways.

What do you think of Oppo’s latest phone? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.