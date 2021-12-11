OnePlus Suspends OxygenOS 12 Update after Numerous Bug Reports

Earlier this week, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 for the flagship OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has suspended the update due to widespread reports of critical bugs.

Users in select markets who received the update reported issues such as slow animations, inability to make calls, and several missing features. Other bugs that negatively impacted the user experience included a black screen displaying for several seconds after unlocking a phone and the task manager not closing all the apps as it should. Some users complained that the Google Feed feature cannot be turned off either.

OnePlus appears to have heard the collective disappointment with the update voiced on forums such as Reddit and Twitter since the update began rolling out on December 6. In a statement to AndroidPolice, the company says:

“We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update, and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible.”

OnePlus has not specified when it plans to issue a more stable build of Android 12 yet. However, it has discontinued the unstable, bug-laden build of OxygenOS 12. If the update is still available on your OnePlus phone, we suggest you hold off on the update until the company reveals more details about the issues or releases a stable update.