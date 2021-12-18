OnePlus Resumes OxygenOS 12 Rollout for OnePlus 9 Series

OnePlus originally began rolling out the stable OxygenOS 12 update to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices on December 6. However, the rollout was abruptly halted following widespread complaints that the update made the devices nearly unusable. Now, OnePlus has resumed the rollout after handling the teething troubles with the update.

The update rolling out to users now is a different version of OxygenOS 12, marked C.39 instead of C 36 like the discontinued one. It features an updated changelog too. OnePlus claims that the revised version solves “issues that were most reported recently, including the failure to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios, phone notifications not being visible, freeze issues, some display problems, etc.”

OnePlus is rolling out the update in a phased manner, so it is likely that OxygenOS 12 will be available on your OnePlus 9 device sometime soon. Here is a list of all the changes made:

System

Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking

Optimized system power consumption to extend the battery life

Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games

Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Camera

Improved the startup speed of the application

Improved the image effect of the rear camera

Network

Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios

Note that OnePlus appears to have fixed several bugs in under a week (from the day it suspended the problematic update). So, it remains to be seen if all the issues were ironed out or not. It would be disastrous for OnePlus’ brand image if it has to roll back this update too.

If you didn’t update to OxygenOS 12, we would suggest holding off on the update until user feedback comes in and it is found to be relatively bug-free. However, if you jumped in and downloaded the older, now suspended update, you should install this update at the earliest and hope it fixes all the issues.