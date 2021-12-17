OnePlus Buds Z2 Make Global Debut with $99 Price Tag

The OnePlus Buds Z2 has launched globally months after the company first announced its release. It succeeds the OnePlus Buds Z launched last year. The new model packs active noise cancellation (ANC) and larger dynamic drivers.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Technical Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 features 11mm dynamic drivers slightly larger than the 10mm drivers on the OnePlus Buds Z. The ANC support on the earbuds is also a significant upgrade. Sounds up to 40dB can be canceled out when ANC is turned on. Users also get a Transparency Mode to hear ambient sounds through the three MEMS microphones on each earbud. Dolby Atmos support has been baked in as well.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 features Bluetooth 5.2 for latency as low as 94ms in the Pro Gaming mode. Other modes include Cinematic Mode, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming, each tuned for the content played.

OnePlus claims the revised design of the Buds Z2 has a 15 percent shorter stem and a lighter construction overall. The buds are IP55 certified for resistance against water, dust, and sweat, but the charging case is IPX4 rated for protection against accidental water splashes.

Battery Life and Interesting Features

The OnePlus Buds Z2 delivers 38 hours of music playback with the included charging case. This playback time is 20 hours longer than on the OnePlus Buds Z. The earbuds can be used continuously for around five hours with ANC switched on and about seven hours with ANC turned off on a single charge. Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery, while the case is equipped with a 520mAh battery that can be recharged using the USB-C port.

OnePlus supports Flash Charge fast charging on the new Buds Z2, which can deliver five hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

If you connect the OnePlus Buds Z2 to a OnePlus phone, you can natively control the various modes, ANC, and other adjustments from the Bluetooth settings menu. On other phones, you’ll require the HeyMelody app to do so. The app also has a Find My Buds feature to locate the OnePlus Buds Z2 if they are misplaced.

Pricing and Availability in Global Markets

The OnePlus Buds Z2 was initially announced in China alongside the OnePlus 9RT in October with a price tag of CNY 499 ($78). The globally launched model has a price of $99 in the US and €99 ($112) in Europe.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colors, but only the former is available in the US. The Obsidian Black variant is promised to go on sale in early 2022 in the US. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in Europe and the UK starting December 20. Availability in India is yet to be announced.