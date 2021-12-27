New Patent Details Samsung’s Double-Folding Phone Design Again

According to a new patent, Samsung hasn’t yet given up on its double-folding design for a foldable smartphone we saw in August 2021. The phone features two hinges that come in mutually opposite directions, so the device folds in a Z shape, unlike any other Samsung foldable phone in the market today.

Samsung Electronics’ patent that was first seen by LetsGoDigital details a smartphone with three distinct sections and two hinges. The new design allows a part of the screen to function as a primary display equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The drawings suggest the section between the two hinges will purely serve as a structural component and display, but it won’t house any critical components internally. The motherboard, antennae, batteries, and camera modules would be built into the sections on either end of the phone (the rear and the front).

When unfolded, the phone described in the patent will resemble a small tablet. The back of the phone will feature a vertically stacked triple-camera setup and a USB connector for charging and data transfer. The patent also suggests the device will have S Pen support, a 4MP under-display front-facing camera, and an HDMI connector.

We started by saying that Samsung hasn’t lost hope yet because we first saw this “multi-foldable” concept in April this year. It was a part of a design patent and described an alternative dual-folding system.

The new patent filing suggests Samsung’s design is well developed. However, there have been no rumors or leaks about such a device being mass-produced yet. However, a dual-folding display appears to be the logical next step in the evolution of foldable phones since it helps squeeze in a larger screen into a smaller (but thicker) form factor. The device could reportedly launch in 2022 or 2023.

Do you think Samsung will produce a foldable smartphone/tablet with two hinges? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.