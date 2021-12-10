Motorola Reveals World’s First Smartphone Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Motorola’s new Moto Edge X30 has earned itself a spot in the history books as the world’s first smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The phone was released alongside the Edge S30 model in China. The Lenovo-owned company’s latest flagship device also packs other top-tier specifications.

Moto Edge X30 Technical Specifications: Top-Notch Processor, Flagship Cameras

The flagship Moto Edge X30 boots Android 12 with a MYUI 3.0 skin on the top. The UI can be experienced via a 6.8-inch FHD+ POLED display with a 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution. The panel is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ content.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip mated to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For connectivity, the Moto Edge X30 offers support for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The phone supports 8W fast charging for its 5,000mAh battery.

The Moto Edge X30 sports a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP OmniVision OV50A40 sensor with an f/1.88 lens that supports optical image stabilization (OIS). There is a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 60MP f/2.2 selfie camera. The Moto Edge X30 Special Edition has the same sensor but can hide it behind the screen.

Moto Edge S30 Technical Specifications: No Slouch, but Cuts Some Corners

The Moto Edge S30 boots Android 11 out of the box which can be experienced on a 6.8-inch FHD+ display shared with its pricier sibling. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset that is no slouch either. It has been paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Offered connectivity is similar to the Moto Edge X30, but the 5,000mAh battery can be recharged at a maximum of 33W.

In the camera department, the Moto Edge S30 offers a 108MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture. The array also includes a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 16MP unit with an f/2.2 lens.

Pricing and Availability: Expensive, and China-Only

Moto Edge X30 starts at ¥3,199 ($502) for the 8GB/128GB storage variant. Its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants cost ¥3,399 ($533) and ¥3,599 ($565) respectively. The Moto Edge X30 Special Edition will set you back by ¥3,999 ($628) for the 12GB/256GB configuration.

The Moto Edge S30 is relatively more affordable and starts at ¥1,999 ($314) for the 6GB/128GB model. The phone also has an 8GB/128GB option priced at ¥2,199 ($345) and an 8GB/256GB variant for ¥2,399 ($376). The top-of-the-line model (12GB/256GB) will set you back by ¥2,599 ($408).

The Moto Edge X30 goes for sale on December 15 in China and the S30 will be available in the country from December 21. The availability of the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition is yet to be announced. The company has not even revealed if the phones will be sold in markets outside China. Rumor has it that the Moto Edge 30X will debut in the global market as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra.