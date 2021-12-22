Honor Teases Magic V, Its First Foldable Flagship Smartphone

Chinese smartphone brand Honor has teased its first-ever foldable smartphone, named the Magic V, on its Weibo and Twitter accounts. The teaser images reveal a hinge and say that a “folding flagship is about to be released,” although they don’t mention a launch date.

Honor reportedly confirmed that it would use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in an upcoming flagship and a foldable phone. Now, it remains to be seen if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will power the Magic V or if Honor will fulfill its promise with another foldable.

The Elec claims that the Magic V could have an 8.03-inch folding inner display and a 6.45-inch external display, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. It also happens to be the form factor used by Huawei, Honor’s former parent company, for its Mate X2 foldable phone. However, we cannot compare that device to the Magic V without sufficient details.

Unfold all the potential. This is HONOR’s first foldable flagship phone, the #HONORMagicV. pic.twitter.com/kijORIGxg1 — HONOR (@Honorglobal) December 22, 2021

Earlier, rumors suggested that Honor had a foldable phone in the pipeline, internally called the Magic X, set to launch in Q4 2021. Although the launch date remains unknown, the rumor turns true. Even back in 2019, CEO George Zhao said that the company is interested in producing a foldable phone under the Honor branding. However, he was concerned that the device would not strike a chord with Honor’s younger target market due to its inevitably steep price.

