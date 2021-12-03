Honor 60 Series Breaks Cover Sporting 108MP Main Camera, 120Hz Display

On December 1, Honor launched the new Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro smartphones in China. The devices feature a curved OLED display with 4,800mAh batteries that support 66W fast charging. A Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the phones. Here are all the details about the new devices.

Honor 60 Technical Specifications, Camera Features, and Connectivity

The Honor 60 sports a 6.67-inch FHD OLED display with a conventional 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The display panel is capable of a 120Hz refresh rate and packs support for the DCI-P3 color gamut. The display also houses an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip mated to up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In the camera department, the Honor 60 has a 108MP f/1.9 primary camera paired with an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

On the software front, the phone boots Honor’s MagicUI 5 based on Android 11. There is NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for connectivity. The company claims that the Honor 60 comes with the same Vlog mode that includes AI features for vloggers. During the launch event, it even demonstrated a “Give Me Five” feature.

Honor 60 Pro Technical Specifications, Features, and Details

The Honor 60 Pro features a larger 6.78-inch FHD OLED display capable of the same 120Hz refresh rate with support for the DCI-P3 color gamut. It features a slightly better Snapdragon 788G Plus processor.

The Honor 60 Pro features a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide macro camera instead of its affordable sibling’s 8MP lens. It also has a 50MP f/2.4 front-facing camera.

The phone can record in 4K using front and back cameras. Honor claims that the 66W fast charging can recharge the 4,800mAh battery from zero to 50 percent in around 15 minutes. Other technical specifications are shared with the Honor 60.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor 60 is priced at ¥2,699 ($423) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and the prices go up to ¥3,299 ($518) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The elder sibling, the Honor 60 Pro, will set you back by ¥3,699 ($580) for the 8GB/256GB model and ¥3,999 ($628) for the 12GB/256GB model.

Pre-booking for both phones opened in China on December 1, and the sales will begin on December 10. There is no information about the Honor 60 series’ availability in international markets.