Android 12 Update Released for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro in India, North America

OnePlus has started releasing the OxygenOS 12 update for its 9 and 9 Pro models in India and North America. The firmware update based on Android 12 brings a visual redesign resembling ColorOS 12 but reportedly packs a few glaring bugs.

The firmware update to OxygenOS 12 on the OnePlus 9 bears the build number 12.0.0.0.LE25DA in India and LE2115_11.C.36 in North America. For the OnePlus 9 Pro, the update’s version number is 12.0.0.0.LE15DA in India and LE2125_11.C.36 in North America. You can download and install the update by heading to the Settings app, tapping on System, and choosing System Updates. Check this menu regularly if the update doesn’t show up immediately because it is being rolled out in a phased manner.

The changelog reveals that the update brings important feature updates, such as:

Enhanced dark mode

A Shelf update for cards “making data content more visual and easier to read.”

A new earphone control card

New Work-Life Balance 2.0 feature to switch between notification profiles

Revised icon design

Transformable Gallery layout when you use a two-finger pinch gesture

New Canvas AOD brushes and strokes

New personalized lock screen experience

Optimized face recognition for identifying features and skin colors

We aren’t surprised that this firmware update is similar to the ColorOS 12 firmware found on Oppo smartphones. The two companies plan to release a unified operating system sometime in 2022. Before you update, we suggest you take a complete backup of your data, although OnePlus has said that the update won’t wipe your data.

That said, you might want to hold off on the update now. XDA-Developers reports that the OxygenOS 12 update has its fair share of bugs that need to be ironed out. Interestingly, the stable update began rolling out to customers days after the second public beta build was released for testing in November.

XDA-Developers reports that the OnePlus device had trouble making and receiving calls after the update. Poor animations, a broken Autofill feature, and slower Wi-Fi speeds did not help matters. Some OxygenOS customizability features have vanished too. You can no longer change icons individually, turn Google Feed off, hide the battery icon, etc. Call recording and Advanced Reboot appear to have been axed as well.

Are you eager to update to Android 12 on your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, or would you rather wait until the build has been debugged? Tell us in the comments section below!