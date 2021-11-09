Vivo V23e Launched with 44W Fast Charging, Triple-Camera Setup

Today, Vivo launched the successor to the Vivo V21e, called the Vivo V23e. This is the latest model in the company’s V-series and features a 20:9 display and a triple-camera set up on the rear. The smartphone also boasts Extended RAM 2.0 technology that brings an additional 4GB of RAM for multitasking using the built-in storage. Here’s a closer look at its features, pricing, and availability.

Vivo V23e Specifications and Details

The new Vivo V23e supersedes the Vivo V21e that debuted alongside the Vivo V21 and Vivo V21 5G models in April this year. The smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC mated to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot. Despite offering expandable storage, the phone doesn’t miss out on providing dual nano-SIM support, a feature seldom seen in mid-range devices.

The phone’s 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a 1080×2400 pixel resolution. It runs the Funtouch OS 12 skin based on Android 11 out of the box. The Vivo V23e offers 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port for connectivity. The phone comes with a 44W fast charger in the box.

Camera Specifications Don’t Stand out from Rivals

Camera specifications resemble most other mid-range smartphones. On the rear, the triple-camera setup comprises a 64MP f/1.79 primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, you get a 50MP f/2.0 camera.

Pricing and Availability in Various Markets

The Vivo V23e has been launched for VND 8,490,000 ($374) in Vietnam for the 8GB/128GB configuration. On the Vivo Vietnam website, the listed color options include Black and Blue Rose. The company is yet to announce pricing and availability in other markets around the world.

Do you think the Vivo V23e will fare well against its competition? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!