Realme Q3t Breaks Cover with 144Hz IPS LCD Screen in China

Realme has unveiled its new Q3t smartphone on Chinese shores in collaboration with China Telecom. The company is yet to announce launch details for markets outside China. The Realme Q3t supersedes the Realme Q3s and comes in two different colors. It is powered by a Snapdragon 788G processor and sports a triple-camera setup on the rear.

Specifications and Configurations: Another Mid-Range Beast from Realme

The Realme Q3t’s Snapdragon 788G processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, just like its predecessor launched in October this year. The Realme Q3t features a Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature that uses internal storage to expand the RAM capacity dynamically. The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

The Realme Q3t runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. This device features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080×2412 pixels. The display is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. That said, the Realme Q3t has an impressive 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, indicative of razor-thin bezels on the front, although the bottom bezel is rather prominent. The Realme Q3t also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme’s approach to the display differs from its competitors that offer AMOLED displays with the standard 60Hz refresh rate but support HDR content playback or a DCI-P3 color gamut in some cases.

Camera Configuration: Primary Camera Lives up to Its Name, Literally

The Realme Q3t has a hole-punch cutout for the camera on the upper left corner of the display. The front-facing camera is a 16MP unit. On the rear, the three-camera array comprises a 48MP primary camera flanked by what is reported to be a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Pricing and Availability: Squarely Targeting the Mid-Tier Market

The Realme Q3t has been listed for ¥2,099 ($328) on Realme’s China website for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The phone is offered in Nebula and Night Sky Blue colors. Presently, Realme hasn’t revealed when the phone will be available in international markets outside China.