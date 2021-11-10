Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor, 90Hz Display

Yesterday, Poco launched its latest M-series smartphone, called the Poco M4 Pro 5G in markets around the world through a virtual event. This smartphone is touted to be a successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G and is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G under the skin.

Internal Specifications: On Par with Mid-Tier Smartphones

The new Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that broke cover in August alongside the more powerful Dimensity 920 chip mated with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. The RAM can also be expanded on demand by borrowing an additional 2GB from the internal storage. Poco calls this the Dynamic RAM Expansion technology.

The users get to enjoy a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling frequency. This display also supports the full DCI-P3 color gamut. The Poco M4 Pro 5G also sports an X-axis linear motor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, the smartphone has support for dual-SIM 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port. Three features we sorely missed in this category are also present, namely, a headphone jack, an IR blaster, and NFC.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, but it still manages to weigh in at just 195 grams. It boots MIUI 12.5 out of the box, based on Android 11.

Camera: The Usual Fare, but One Lens Short

The Poco M4 Pro 5G offers a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree field of view. The camera app features AI-powered features and a dedicated Night Mode. The front-facing camera is a 16MP unit.

Pricing and Availability in Various Markets

The new Poco M4 Pro 5G will cost €229 ($264) for the 4GB/64GB base variant and €249 ($288) for the top-of-the-line 6GB/128GB variant. Buyers can choose from the Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black color options starting November 11. An early-bird discount of €30 ($35) would be available via AliExpresss, Goboo, and Shopee.

Poco Also Unveiled New Color Options for Existing Models

At the same event where the new Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched, Poco added Moonlight Silver to the list of color options for the Poco F3 that debuted earlier this year. This color option will be available on the 8GB/256GB model for €329 ($380) from November 11 and on the 6GB/128GB model for €299 ($345) from November 26.