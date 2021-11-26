Oppo Launches Three New Reno 7 Phones With 90Hz Displays, Triple Camera-Setup

On Thursday, Oppo launched the new Reno 7 series in China, comprising three different models, namely the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and the Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Specifications, Internals, and Camera Details

The new 185-gram Oppo Reno 7 5G measures 156.8×72.1×7.59mm. It sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone features a 6.43-inch FHD+ 1080×2400 AMOLED display capable of a 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Oppo’s ColorOS 12 based on Android 11, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For connectivity, the Oppo Reno 7 5G offers a USB-C port, 4G and 5G dual-sim cellular support, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6. The phone is powered by a 4,500mah battery with support for 60W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 7 5G is equipped with a 32MP f/2.4 Sony IMX709 lens on the front. The rear has a 64MP f/1.7 primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Specifications, Internals, and Camera Details

Differentiating itself from the Oppo Reno 7 5G, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is a bit lighter at 180 grams and a tad bit taller, wider, and slimmer. It measures 158.2×73.2×7.45mm. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC mated to up to 256GB of faster UFS3.1 storage. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch FHD+ 1080×2400 AMOLED screen. It shares other internal specifications with the Oppo Reno 7 5G.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G supports even faster 65W charging and has a dual-cell battery. In the camera department, the phone shares the selfie camera with the Oppo Reno 7 5G but the rear camera features a better 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 lens. The auxiliary lenses are the same as its cheaper sibling.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G Specifications, Internals, and Camera Details

This Reno 7 model is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G supports 33W fast charging. It is even taller than the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G at 160.2mm but it is just as wide and thick. It tips the scales at 171 grams.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 7 SE features a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX471 selfie camera with a 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX581 sensor on the back aided by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Other internal specifications are shared with the Oppo Reno 7 5G.

Pricing for the Reno 7 Series Hits the Sweet Spot

The Oppo Reno 7 5G costs CNY 2,699 ($422) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 2,999 ($469) for the 8GB/256GB model, and CNY 3,299 ($516) for the 12GB/256GB top variant. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 3,699 ($578) for the 8GB/256GB model while the 12GB/256GB model commands a price of CNY 3,999 ($625). Both these phones will be available in China from December 3.

The Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G will set you back by CNY 2,199 ($344) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,399 ($375) for the 8GB/256GB model. The phone will first go on sale on December 17. All the Oppo Reno 7 series models are available in Morning Gold, Star Rain Wish, and Starry Night Black colors.

Oppo has not yet shared any information about the global launch date and subsequent retail availability of the Reno 7 series.

Saving the Best for Last

Oppo also launched the Enco Free 2i true-wireless earbuds. They go on sale on December 3 for a price of CNY 499 ($78). The Oppo Enco 2i is a variation of the Enco Free 2 that was launched in May. It sports active noise cancellation (ANC) and Oppo claims it offers 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.