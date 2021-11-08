OnePlus Is All Set to Launch PAC-MAN Edition Nord 2 in India and Europe

Together with Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be launched in Indian and European markets.

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Delivers a Unique Experience

In an interaction with AndroidCentral, OnePlus product manager Oliver Zhang revealed that like previous special Edition OnePlus devices, the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will meet the “signature fast and smooth experience” that the brand is synonymous with, and the phone will be “refreshing, exciting, and memorable.”

Zhang revealed that the phone will have “its very own story depicting PAC-MAN’s journey into the OnePlus universe.” This implies that the phone will offer a lo-fi retro arcade game inspired by the OxygenOS icons. The game’s milestones will unlock exclusive content. The device will also feature custom wallpapers and animations, hidden Easter eggs in the animations, and a custom camera filter too.

“OnePlus deeply customized the hardware and software of the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, infusing it with endless fun and entertainment from the classic PAC-MAN arcade game. The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is the first OnePlus phone with a gamified user experience at its core. We hope users will be as excited to delve into this phone as they were when they played PAC-MAN for the first time,” Zhang said.

Hardware Design Witnesses a Themed Revamp Too

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will feature a unique glow-in-the-dark back panel with a neon-colored PAC-MAN maze. However, the camera layout, button placement, and other design elements will not see any changes.

PAC-MAN Edition Will Be Just as Feature-Packed as the Vanilla Nord 2

The new OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset mated to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone will interface with its environment through Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G cellular connectivity, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.

The camera specifications remain unaltered as well and the triple rear camera setup comprises a 50MP f/1.9 primary lens, an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome camera. The front-facing camera will be a 32MP f/2.5 unit located in the hole-punch cutout on the 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen capable of a 90Hz refresh rate. The impressive display boasts support for HDR10+ content as well.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will ship with a 4,500mAh battery and a 65W fast charger in the box. It will boot Android 11 from the factory.

A Reputation to Live up To

OnePlus has earned a reputation for creating some of the best special edition smartphones in recent years. It has partnered with Disney for the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition and the OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition. It also collaborated with McLaren for the OnePlus 6T McLaren and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren editions. So, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition seems to follow this theme but has a reputation to live up to and uphold.

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Pricing and Availability

Zhang revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition’s 12GB/256GB variant will be priced at Rs. 37,999 ($512) in India, £499 ($673) in the UK, and €529 ($612) in the rest of Europe. To put that into perspective, the vanilla OnePlus Nord 2 with the same configuration costs Rs. 34,999, £469, and €499 in those markets respectively. This means the special edition is being offered at a slight premium.