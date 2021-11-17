OnePlus Launches the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition; Goes for Sale Today

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition in India, Europe, and the UK. The phone has been developed in conjunction with Japanese game studio Bandai Namco. It sports a fantastic new back panel inspired by the retro arcade game PAC-MAN.

Special Features Aren’t Amiss Here

This unique OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition has a few nifty tricks up its sleeve. In the box, customers will receive a LEGO-style stand, a semi-transparent case featuring PAC-MAN game characters Blinky, Inky, Clyde, and Pinky. The phone has a unique rear panel that glows in the dark to reveal a neon-color Pacman maze.

In the software department, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition has eight custom wallpapers, unique Pacman ringtones and sounds, and a pixelated OxygenOS icon theme to match the retro theme. Additionally, easter eggs are hidden across the UI, and they unlock more themed software features.

Spec Sheet Remains Unchanged from the Vanilla Nord 2

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is just another OnePlus Nord 2. The spec sheet remains unchanged, and we see the same triple-camera unit on the rear comprising a 50MP f/1.9 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome lens. A 32MP f/2.5 front-facing camera is also available.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED screen capable of a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has support for HDR10+ content and features Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It boots Android 11 out of the box and relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor mated to up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Pricing and Availability: Sale Begins Today

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition goes for sale starting today. In India, it’s available on Amazon and OnePlus India’s official website from 12 noon onwards, priced at Rs. 37,999. Amazon is offering its customers a Rs. 2,000 discount via coupons. In the UK, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pacman edition costs £499, and €529 in the rest of Europe.