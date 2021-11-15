OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Support 125W Fast Charging

OnePlus is expected to launch its latest flagship lineup, the OnePlus 10 series, sometime in early 2022. Tipster Mukul Sharma claims the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer 125W fast charging support.

According to Sharma, the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer the fast charging feature alongside rivals, including the Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4, Oppo Reno8 Pro, and the Oppo N series. Present-day OnePlus flagship phones offer support for up to 65W fast charging. Moving to the 125W technology will be a huge step up for the brand and could potentially charge a 4,000mAh battery in around 20 minutes.

Realme GT 2 Pro, Find X4 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, OPPO N series phone, Reno 8 Pro to feature 125W fast charging. pic.twitter.com/AnwtIz4Bog — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 12, 2021

Besides this, other leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a matte rear panel with a squarish triple-camera bump similar to the Galaxy S21 series’ Contour Cut design. For features, the phone is rumored to pack an in-display fingerprint reader, a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution (1440×3216)capable of a 120Hz refresh rate.

Rumor has it that one of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s three rear cameras will be a 5x periscope zoom lens. A Snapdragon 898 chip could power the phone mated to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should boot Android 12 out of the box.

Presently, there is no credible information regarding the expected pricing of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but it should become available as the launch date draws nearer.

Our Take

The step-up from 65W to 125W fast charging would be a giant leap forward for charging speed. However, it will be interesting to see if OnePlus ships a regular 65W charging brick with the phone and offers the 125W brick as an optional accessory or if the more powerful charger comes standard.

Moreover, the 65W charger is rather voluminous, and it is possible the 125W charger would be a tad bit bigger. However, OnePlus could have a trick up its sleeve here. As for the battery degradation caused by the highly rapid charging, its impact can only be determined after the phone is launched.