Motorola Unveils New Black Moto G Power (2022) Packing Helio G37 Chipset

Motorola has finally announced the successor to its Moto G Power launched earlier this year. With a better MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and improved battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, the device also boasts a triple camera setup and textured back panel.

Bang for the Buck Internals

The Moto G Power (2022) runs on Android 11 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The 6.5-inch screen is an HD+ (720×1600) IPS TFT LCD panel capable of a 90Hz refresh rate. It sports a 269ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset has 4GB of RAM mated to 128GB memory, expandable up to 512 GB.

The Moto G Power (2022) has a large 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The handset has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock. For connectivity, it offers Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, A-GPS, a USB-C port, and more. The impressively small Moto G Power (2022) measures 67.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm and tips the scales at 203g. It is IP52 certified for dust and water resistance too.

Camera Follows Industry-Wide Trend, Uses Triple-Lens Unit

The Moto G Power (2022) has a triple-camera setup on the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor, and another 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The rear cameras are supported by a single LED flash and software features such as hyperlapse, deal capture, and more. The front-facing 8MP camera for selfies has an f/2.0 aperture and fits in the hole-punch display.

Pricing and Availability

In the US, the Moto G Power (2022) will be available next year at Republic Wireless and Metro by TMobile. The handset will be subsequently available from Verizon, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Uscellular, and Google Fi. In early 2022, the new unlocked model will also be available from Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola US sites. The Moto G Power will also be available in Canada in the coming months.

The Moto G Power (2022) is priced at $199 for the 4GB/64GB variant and $249 for the 4GB/128GB variant. It will be available in any color as long as it is black! The affordable price point is sure to woo customers.