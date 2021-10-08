Samsung Galaxy S22 Dummy Unit Leaked in Hands-on Video

We already know a fair share about Samsung Galaxy S22, all thanks to the previously leaked renders. Now, Xleaks7 has revealed Galaxy S22 Ultra in live photos alongside short hands-on videos. Interestingly the render throws some light on the much-rumored S pen slot.

It looks like Samsung is playing safe with the design. Overall the device looks very similar to Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Previous rumors claim that the device in question could be Note 22 Ultra. Furthermore, OnLeaks revealed that S22 Ultra and Note 22 Ultra would come equipped with a 6.8-inch dual-curved display. At the back, you can see a prominent camera bump that accommodates LED flash.

The leaked video claims Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a cutout for a stylus. However, the dummy unit didn’t have a stylus cutout. The volume rocker and power buttons are located on the right pane. On the rear, the upcoming Galaxy could feature a metal or glass finish.

The leaks and rumors about Galaxy S22 keep pouring in. It has become challenging to separate the legit ones from the others. Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at the upcoming event. The previous leak claims Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.06-inch while the Galaxy S22 Ultra touts a 6.8-inch LTPO unit. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup is likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Adding to the confusion, OnLeaks says that Galaxy S22+ renders shared earlier were labeled as “S22 Pro.”

There is a good chance that Samsung is planning to change the names. If this happens, the Galaxy S22+ will be named as S22 Pro while the S22 Ultra into the Note 22 Ultra. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset.