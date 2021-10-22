Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Gets Pictured in Renders Alongside Key Specifications

Typically Samsung unveils the Galaxy Tab S series in the second half of every year. This year, however, the company has shelved plans to release the Galaxy Tab S and the Galaxy Note series. The latest render reveals Galaxy Tab S8 in full glory alongside features and specifications. Let us take a closer look at what Galaxy Tab S8 could offer.

Popular tipster OnLeaks has collaborated with Zouton on the 3D CAD renders for Galaxy Tab S8. Typically renders are based on leaked schematics and other related details. Renders might not be hundred percent accurate; however, they are the closest to the production model. In this case, the tipster has revealed key specifications.

The thin bezels on the Galaxy S8 house the selfie camera. Camera options include a rear-facing dual-camera setup. You will also get a magnetic strip to attach S Pen. You get a power button that doubles up as a fingerprint sensor and volume rockers on the right side. The Galaxy Tab S8 could get two bottom-facing speaker grilles and a center-aligned mic.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes equipped with an 11-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1600×2560 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal storage further expandable via a microSD card slot on the storage front. The Galaxy Tab S8 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 45W.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is likely to launch early next year. It will run One UI based on Android 11. Prices could start from $842.