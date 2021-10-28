Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Launched with 120W Fast Charging, 108MP Camera and More

Xiaomi has unveiled Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and the Redmi Note 11. The plus variant comes with 120W fast charging and is one of the biggest differences compared to the Redmi Note 11. Let us take a closer look at what new phones have to offer.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Features and Specifications

The 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ come equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole that houses a selfie camera. Under the hood lies Dimensity 920 coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 128GB and 256GB.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ boasts 120W fast charging. Putting things into perspective, the device can charge from 0-100 in just 15 minutes. Xiaomi hired a showman who held his breath for 15 minutes as the 4,500mAh battery charged completely. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a ‘less fast’ However, you would get a bigger 5,160mAh battery on the non-pro+ variant.

Camera options on the Note 11 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor similar to the one on Redmi Note 10 Pro. You also get an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree FoV and a 2MP telemacro camera. On the front, you get a 16MP sensor. Audio features include a 3.5mm jack and stereo speakers specially tuned by JBL. Both the devices run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

Redmi Note 11 Features and Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 features 6.6-inch FHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies Dimensity 810 with up to 8GB of RAM. Storage options include a choice between 128GB and 256GB. The Redmi Note 11 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 33W.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and Redmi Note 11 Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ prices start at 1,999 yuan ($310) and will be available starting from November 11. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 will be available from November 1, with prices starting from $187. Lastly, the Redmi Note 11 Pro starts at 1,699 yuan ($265) with November 5 availability.