Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite Launched with Snapdragon 720G, 5000 mAh Battery

Xiaomi has a slew of devices in its mid-range Redmi lineup. As with many other devices, Xiaomi has once again decided to rebrand an existing device. Now Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 10 Lite in India. The Redmi Note 10 Lite is a Redmi Note 9 Pro rebrand with new Aurora Blue and Champagne Gold colors.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite Pricing and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Reading Mode 2.0, and a low blue light feature. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Redmi Note 10 Lite include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.89, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2, a 5MP sensor with macro lens f/2.4, and finally, a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. On the front, the Redmi Note 10 Lite offers a 16MP sensor with an f/2.48 aperture.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite is backed by a 5.020mAh battery that supports fast-charging up to 18W. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Type-C USB and 3.5mm audio jack. Other highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.

Redmi Note 10 Lite Pricing and Availability

Redmi Note 10 Lite is available in Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options. Prices start at Rs 13,999 ($188) for the 4GB/64GB variant, Rs 15,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant and finally Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The Redmi Note 10 Lite will go on sale starting from October 2 on mi.com and Amazon.in.