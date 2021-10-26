Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 778G+, 695, 680, and 480+

Qualcomm has unveiled new chipsets in Snapdragon 778G+, Snapdragon 695, and Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 480+. The mix of entry-level and mid-range chipsets supports 5G connectivity alongside new features for 4G variants.

Snapdragon 778G+

The Snapdragon 778G+ is based on a 6nm process and is optimized for higher clock speeds. The Kyro Prime 670 core offers speeds of up to 2.5GHz, while the Adreno 642L GPU promises a performance boost of 20%. You get an X53 5G modem on the connectivity front that supports download speeds of up to 3.7Gbps.

Snapdragon 695

One of the most significant advantages Snapdragon 695 has to offer is the mmWave 5G support. In other words, it should work with an array of network carriers internationally. The Snapdragon 695 provides a performance boost of up to 15%, while the GPU performance is up by 30%. Qualcomm has opted for new Kyro 660 cores as opposed to 560 on its predecessor.

Snapdragon 680

Snapdragon 680 could be meant for emerging markets with lesser 5G penetration. The chipset comes with a 4G modem and uses Kyro 265 CPU cores. The Adreno 610 GPU handles the graphics department.

Imaging options include a triple USP that allows the chipset to process data from three separate cameras simultaneously.

Snapdragon 480+

The Snapdragon 480+ is a faster and better version of the Snapdragon 480. It runs on Kyro 460 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU. Furthermore, the entry-level chipset is capable of powering 1080p displays at 120Hz refresh rates. The chipset comes with an X51 modem on the connectivity front and supports both sub-6 and mmWave 5G networks. Ideally, we should start seeing smartphones powered by Snapdragon 778G+ and 480+ very soon. Meanwhile, the other two chipsets could take a while before appearing on new devices.